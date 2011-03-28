Cybersecurity Hearing Postponed

The Senate Commerce Committee has had to postpone this week's hearing on cybersecurity and the private sector.

The hearing had been slated for Tuesday, March 29, but Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) will be in West Virginia for the funeral of M. Blane Mitchell, a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (which includes West Virginia) and a close friend and former counsel to the Senator during Rockefeller's first term as governor of the state.

A spokesperson for the committee said no new date has been set, but that with the issue a priority for the committee and its chairman, it would be ASAP.