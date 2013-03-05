Cybersecurity Double Header Teed Up in House, Senate
This week is turning out to be cybersecurity rush hour on
the information superhighway (make that beltway) for Department of Homeland
Security secretary Janet Napolitano.
The House Committee on Homeland Security has just announced
a hearing for Wednesday, March 6, on DHS' role and responsibilities to protect
critical infrastructure. Napolitano will testify.
Meanwhile, in the Senate, the Commerce Committee has
released its witness list for Thursday's cybersecurity hearing and Napolitano
will headline that meeting as well.
"Tomorrow's hearing will examine cyber threats facing the
United States and explore how Congress can build upon the Department of
Homeland Security's efforts to prevent cyberattacks in a way that promotes U.S.
commerce, while not hindering its expansion," said Homeland Security
Committee chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas).
According to Senate Commerce, witnesses for its hearing
include Napolitano; Patrick Gallagher, Commerce; Greg Wilshusen, GAO; and David
Kepler, CIO, Dow Chemical.
The hearings stake out the issue early in the
new congressional session following a spate of cybersecurity attacks attributed
to China and following the president's executive order mandating a voluntary
cybersecurity best practices regime and greater sharing of government cyberthreat
info with industry.
