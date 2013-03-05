Cybersecurity Double Header Teed Up in House, Senate

This week is turning out to be cybersecurity rush hour on

the information superhighway (make that beltway) for Department of Homeland

Security secretary Janet Napolitano.

The House Committee on Homeland Security has just announced

a hearing for Wednesday, March 6, on DHS' role and responsibilities to protect

critical infrastructure. Napolitano will testify.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, the Commerce Committee has

released its witness list for Thursday's cybersecurity hearing and Napolitano

will headline that meeting as well.

"Tomorrow's hearing will examine cyber threats facing the

United States and explore how Congress can build upon the Department of

Homeland Security's efforts to prevent cyberattacks in a way that promotes U.S.

commerce, while not hindering its expansion," said Homeland Security

Committee chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas).

According to Senate Commerce, witnesses for its hearing

include Napolitano; Patrick Gallagher, Commerce; Greg Wilshusen, GAO; and David

Kepler, CIO, Dow Chemical.

The hearings stake out the issue early in the

new congressional session following a spate of cybersecurity attacks attributed

to China and following the president's executive order mandating a voluntary

cybersecurity best practices regime and greater sharing of government cyberthreat

info with industry.