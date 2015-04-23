Cybersecurity Bills Draw Praise

Fans of the House cybersecurity bills that passed this week were lining up to praise the moves.

That included, not surprisingly, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, which earlier in the week joined with telecom associations to urge passage of the legislation, which would make it easier for communications networks to share cyber threat info with the government and each other.

"This week the House of Representatives took an important bipartisan step toward securing the nation's critical infrastructure and economy, protecting our Internet networks and safeguarding consumers," said NCTA president Michael Powell. He says "step" because the bill still need to pass in the Senate. "We commend the House on passage of two complementary cybersecurity bills (H.R. 1560 and H.R. 1731) that remove barriers to real-time sharing of cyber threat indicators to improve our cyber defenses. Everyday cyber attacks threaten our nation's economy, security and consumers, and the cable industry has taken significant steps to protect our networks and customers. With this growing threat, we are pleased to see congressional action that will facilitate more effective information sharing, while at the same time protecting Americans' privacy and civil liberties."

