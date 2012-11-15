Cybersecurity Bill Fails To Get Floor Vote

A Democrat-backed version of cybersecurity

legislation failed to win enough votes Tuesday to end debate and proceed to a

vote, essentially once again killing its chances for passage, at least in the

lame duck session.

Earlier

in the day, Reid had said "Democrats and Republicans need to work together

to address what national security experts have called 'the most serious

challenge to our national security since the onset of the nuclear age sixty

years ago.'

But

the bill failed once again to gain enough Republican votes to meet the 60-vote

threshold.

The

legislation would have created voluntary cybersecurity standards that the

Republicans maintain could too easily morph into government mandates that

reduce the flexibility of private industry to respond to cyber threats in real

time.

Senator

Chuck Grassley (R-Neb.), in arguing against the bill, said he was concerned

with the Department of Homeland Security's roles as cybersecurity gatekeeper,

particularly given a report from the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on

Investigations critical of the department. "I'm baffled why the Senate

would take an agency that has proven problems with overseeing critical

infrastructure, and give them chief responsibility for our country's cybersecurity."

President

Barack Obama has threatened to mandate creation of those voluntary

cybersecurity standards via executive order if the Congress fails to act.

Senate

Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D- W.Va.) blasted Republicans for

blocking the bill, and urged the President to "employ all available

executive means" to boost national security. "I hope that my

colleagues will reconsider the path we're on," he said in a floor

statement. "At some point, if we don't do anything, there will be a major

cyber attack and it will do great damage to the United States. After it's

over, the American people will ask, just as they asked after 9/11, what could

we have done to stop this?