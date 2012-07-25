Cybersecurity Bill Backers Say it Could Help Prevent Cyber 9/11

At press time, backers of a compromise

cybersecurity bill (S 3414) were pushing for a floor vote on the bill, arguing

passage of the bill was tantamount to heading off the next 9/11 or worse before

it happens.

Senate

Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) Wednesday invoked cloture on debate, with a

vote not coming until Friday on that motion per Senate rules.

Sen.

Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) and other bill co-sponsors said that the bill had

been modified, including in meetings Wednesday morning, to make it less

regulatory and more voluntary. He said some had argued that approach--taken to

try and win over primarily Republican opponents to the bill-- was worse than no

bill. He said he disagreed, and that incentivized sufficiently, and audited,

such a voluntary approach was better than closing off the path to a bill.

The

bill's mandatory cybersecurity standards have been changed to voluntary ones,

though with government input and sign-off.

"We

can't afford to wait for a cyber 9/11 before we act on this legislation,"

said bill co-sponsor Susan Collins (R-Maine). "We are being attacked and

robbed every day and are not adequately defended," said co-sponsor Joe

Lieberman (I-Conn.). He said he was hopeful about the Friday vote on proceeding

to a vote, and said that he was hopeful the Senate would be able to pass the

bill as well.

Citing

the pre-9/11 dots that were not connected, Rockefeller said: "Today, with

a new set of warnings flashing before us, and a wide range of new challenges to

our security and safety, we again face a choice. Act now, and put in place

safeguards to protect this country and our people. Or act later, when it

is too late. We must act now."

At

press time, Rockefeller described the following as key provisions of the bill:

Allow

the government and the private sector to share threat and vulnerability

information, while protecting privacy and civil liberties.

the government and the private sector to share threat and vulnerability information, while protecting privacy and civil liberties. Improve

the security of the Federal government's networks by taking away a "checklist"

based approach that does not make the systems more secure.

the security of the Federal government's networks by taking away a "checklist" based approach that does not make the systems more secure. Clarify

the roles and responsibilities of Federal agencies when it comes to

cybersecurity.

the roles and responsibilities of Federal agencies when it comes to cybersecurity. Coordinate

cybersecurity research and development so that the federal government has a plan

that is kept up to date.

cybersecurity research and development so that the federal government has a plan that is kept up to date. Promote public awareness of cyber vulnerabilities to ensure a better informed

and more alert citizenry.

Many

cyber attacks have been successful because the people using the systems do not

understand the consequences of their actions, whether it is clicking on a link

to an untrustworthy website or using a USB drive that is

unsecure.

More

meetings on the bill were planned for Thursday morning on the bill, said

Lieberman and Rockefeller.