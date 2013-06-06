Cyber Hacker Bill to Be Introduced

A bipartisan bill is being introduced Thursday in both the House and Senate that will punish nation state cyberhackers from countries like China and Russia.

That is according to the offices of bill authors Reps. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) and Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

The bill will be introduced at a press conference in the House Radio and TV Gallery. It "provides real consequences and punishments for nation-state cyberhackers who relentlessly prey on American cyber networks and steal millions of dollars of intellectual property each year," the legislators said in a statement.