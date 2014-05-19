CWA Upbeat On AT&T/DirecTV

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) appears to like what it sees in the proposed AT&T/DirecTV merger, particularly AT&T's pledge to expand rural broadband.

In a statement on the deal, CWA was quite upbeat, saying that it thought the deal would improve service, make more content available online and "provide better employment opportunities for tens of thousands of employees at both companies."

"The industry is constantly transforming itself as wireless, wireline, cable and satellite converge, and as voice data and video increasingly demand expanded high speed networks," CWA said. "AT&T’s commitment to provide high speed Internet services to 15 million non-urban locations is a positive move toward expanding Internet access and availability to more Americans."

CWA represents 700,000 workers, including in broadcasting, cable and new media, in private and public sector employment in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

By contrast, CWA said the Comcast/Time Warner Cable deal has a high public interest bar to clear and raises concerns about jobs and competition.