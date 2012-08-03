CWA Slams Verizon/SpectrumCo Deal It Suggests Is Imminent

The Communications Workers of America signaled Friday it

thought regulators were poised to approve the Verizon/SpectrumCo deal.

"Regulators looking to slam the door on our high-speed

future," the group headlined a release slamming both the FCC and DOJ for

"seem[ing] to have lost their focus on competition" on a deal they

suggested was imminent.

An FCC spokesman said no decision has been made, but the

general read in Washington communications policy circles is that the deal will

be approved, likely with conditions--preventing Verizon tfrom selling Comcast in its FiOS footprint--and likely within the next month. That is

based on the fact that the deal frees up wireless spectrum currently laying

fallow -- something that the FCC is trying to do in other areas -- and involves

a spectrum sale rather than a merger of companies, though the attendant

cross-marketing agreements have deal critics concerned it will be a merging of

interests that discourages competition.

CWA sounded like the deal had already been done.

"Regulators are demonstrating a real disconnect between

supporting this deal and the Obama administration's goals of affordable

high-speed Internet access for all," the group said, "and the good

jobs that are necessary to push our sluggish economy forward."

Given that it appears to think the deal is just about done, it

added its two cents in the condition department. "The remedy to ensure

competition and good jobs is clear: the FCC and DOJ should bar cross-marketing

within the Verizon footprint and require Verizon to continue build-out of its

high speed FiOS network."

"The CWA press release is totally bizarre," said an FCC official who asked not to be identified, "given that no deal has been reached. CWA has no idea what might be in one if it were to be reached."

Verizon has said it will build out its current footprint per

previous plans, but will not go further, something it also signaled a couple of

years ago saying there was not a business case for extending beyond its current

build-out plans. Critics are concerned that the SpectrumCo deal would ensure it

would not change its mind.

That pessimistic statement -- if you are a deal critic -- followed

CWA's circulation Thursday of a report it says details Verizon's

"abandonment" of some New York regions in its build-out of FiOS.

"New York could be further left behind if the FCC

approves Verizon's proposed deal with cable companies that the report shows

would destroy competition, increase prices for millions of New York consumers

and end the expansion of FiOS, since Verizon would instead be promoting the

broadband services of cable companies including Comcast and Time Warner,"

CWA says.

CWA has also bought TV time in upstate New York -- Buffalo,

Albany, Syracuse, Rochester -- for an ad urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to fight

the deal.

"This report is not news. There's nothing new,"

said Verizon spokesman Richard Young. "It's factually untrue and full of

holes. It's a rehash of every misleading accusation that the CWA has put forth

over the past year. Verizon remains committed to bringing our customers in New

York and elsewhere top tier products and services. And we prove it in the

marketplace each and every day."

Verizon has proposed buying $3.9 billion worth of

spectrum from the SpectrumCo consortium (Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Bright

House) and former SpectrumCo partner, Cox. It has pledged to spin off some

spectrum to T-Mobile after the purchase -- to better geographically align their

respective holdings -- a move that will reduce its local-market spectrum

concentration.