CWA Slams Verizon/SpectrumCo Approval as Job (Loss) Creator

Reaction from critics of the Verizon/SpectrumCo deal were

quick to register their disapproval Thursday after the FCC released the orderapproving Verizon Wireless' $3.9 billion purchase of spectrum from some major

cable operators.

The Communications Workers of America, which had worked hard

to block the spectrum sale, said it was a case of government serving the

interests of business rather than consumers. FCC chairman Julius Genachowski

has repeatedly said he sees the FCC as a consumer-focused agency, and Thursday

indicated he thought the deal, with its modifications from Justice and the FCC,

was consumer friendly.

CWA did not, using the terms "kill" (jobs) and

"harm" (consumers) to describe the deal. "The FCC's decision allowing

Big Cable to virtually monopolize wireline and video connections to millions of

homes will lead to job loss and hit consumers with higher prices," said

the group. "It will slam the door on our country's high speed future

because it has destroyed any incentive for Verizon to continue the build out of

its high speed FiOS network."

CWA said the FCC and Justice appeared content with an

anticompetitive deal that cost jobs and raised prices. Among the conditions

were time, and other limits on cross marketing agreements between Verizon

Wireless and cable operators, but CWA said they were weak and added it was

unclear how they would be enforced.

Free Press was somewhat gentler in its criticism. It gave

the FCC and DOJ some credit for addressing some of the worst concerns raised by

the group, and was even pleased by some of the order, though it concluded that

"consumers would be far better off if this union had never been

proposed."

"The best part of today's order is that, after years of

turning a blind eye to problems of spectrum hoarding, the FCC has finally

recognized the problems that consolidation produces in the market for mobile

services," said policy adviser Joel Kelsey in a statement. "If we

want the kind of vigorous competition that helps consumers find lower priced

services, the FCC must pursue a strategy to allow more efficient, fair and open

use of the public airwaves."

Free Press praised the spinoff of some of that advanced

wireless spectrum to T-Mobile, which was a condition of the deal, and said he

was "pleased" by the "strong data roaming requirements imposed on

Verizon. These conditions will help by giving other wireless providers access

to the spectrum they need to compete on price with the twin bells, Verizon and

AT&T."

Verizon Wireless must abide by the FCC's data roaming order

even if the company's court challenge success, much as Comcast has to abide by

the FCC's net neutrality rules as a condition of its NBCU purchase, even if

those rules also fall in court. Coincidently, it is Verizon, not Comcast, that

is also challenging those rules in court.

The Alliance for Broadband Competition was another group

that took a half a loaf from the table.

"Our alliance of competitive carriers, trade associations,

public interest groups, and other entities continue to have deep concerns about

the future of the competitive communications landscape," it said.

"While the FCC's Order does not go far enough to ensure a competitive

landscape, we are pleased that the Order addresses some of the concerns that we

have raised with the Commission over the past several months."