CWA, IBEW Members Ratify Verizon Contract

Verizon workers represented by the Communications Workers of America and IBEW have "overwhelmingly" voted to approve new contracts stemming from a 45-day strike by between 35,000 and 40,000 workers.

The polling began May 31, the strike was settled May 30, and ended June 17 and were conducted via meetings, mail-in ballots, and voting in person in various polling places near work sites.

Verizon agreed to add 1,300 U.S.-based call center jobs – 850 in the Mid-Atlantic and 450 in the Northeast – and to pull back on outsourcing, which will result in new tech jobs, according to the CWA and IBEW. That includes a 25% increase in the number of unionized pole crews in New York.

The new contracts are for four years and will provide an almost 11% raise over that time, plus signing bonuses, profit sharing more money for pensions and bringing approximately 70 Verizon Wireless retail store employees in two locations under contract for the first time.

The raises will be structured as a 3% boost upon ratification by the membership, with 2.5% on each of the next three anniversaries of the contract ratification.

“I want to congratulate everyone at Verizon who stuck together and worked so hard to get to this moment,” said IBEW international president Lonnie Stephenson following the closing of voting. “This is a huge milestone for working families, not only at Verizon, but across the nation.”

“The ratification of these hard-won contracts cements an incredible victory for the nearly 40,000 courageous workers who put everything on the line to protect the good jobs for their families and for all American families,” said Dennis Trainor, VP of CWA District 1.