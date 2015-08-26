CWA Expresses Solidarity With WDBJ

In a statement released in the wake of the WDBJ shootings, the Communications Workers of America, whose members include TV news crews, said it was "gravely concerned" about workplace violence and pledged to help build safer workplaces.

"This morning’s senseless tragedy in Roanoke, Va., struck close to home for the journalists and other news media workers represented by The NewsGuild-CWA and the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians (NABET-CWA)," said CWA secretary-treasurer Sara Steffens.

"We are heartsick over the killings of WDBJ reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward," CWA continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their grieving colleagues, friends and families. We also pray for the recovery of Vicki Garner, the woman the journalists were interviewing, who was badly wounded."

"The threats journalists face on the job every day do not normally include their coworkers. But tragically, work-related shootings and other violence are not uncommon in the United States. Our members in the media sector and all of the Communications Workers of America are gravely concerned about this issue and committed to helping build safe workplaces."

"We join with WDBJ, the Roanoke community and all those who loved Alison and Adam in mourning their loss."