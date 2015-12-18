CWA Backs Sanders

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) has endorsed Bernie Sanders for President.

The union said he would be a candidate who would "break with politics-as-usual and fight for America’s working people..."

CWA's 700,000 members include broadcast and cable journalists.

"When CWA endorses a candidate it is just the beginning. Our 700,000 members are fired up, and we are going to work overtime to elect Bernie Sanders as the next President of the United States," said CWA President Chris Shelton in announcing the endorsement.

CWA pointed out that it has more than 300,000 members--active and retired--in early primary states California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, and Ohio.

The endorsement came Dec. 17, a day before the Sanders campaign's self-inflicted would became national news. The Democratic National Committee blocked access to a database of voter information after it was revealed a Sanders staffer had tried to mine it for data about Hillary Clinton. The staffer resigned, but the campaign said the DNC had overreacted and was an effort to favor Clinton's campaign.