CWA, AT&T Reach Tentative Agreement

Communications Workers of America and AT&T negotiators have reached a tentative deal with AT&T Southeast, AT&T Utility Operations, and BellSouth Billing on contracts covering 28,000 workers, according to the union.

Those include workers at its video service, U-verse.

CWA did not reveal the terms of the deal, saying it first needed to get the members' ratification votes. But it did say there were "improvements" in "wages, pension safeguards, job security," and "work/home life" balance.

CWA said negotiations were still ongoing with AT&T Southeast on contracts covering another 28,000 workers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.