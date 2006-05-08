CW Names Affiliate Relations Head
Another WB executive is making the move to The CW.
Elizabeth Tumulty, who has been senior VP, affiliate relations and communications, for the netlet, has been named senior VP, network distribution, for the new network which launches in September.
Tumulty's resume includes station posts with Fox and NBC. She reports to CW COO John Matta.
