CVS To Pay $2.8 Million to Customers in AirShield Dispute

CVS has agreed to refund $2.8 million to its customers to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it made unsubstantiated ad claims that its CVS-branded AirShield 'Immune Boosting' supplement can prevent colds, fight germs, and boost immune systems.

In marketing the product, CVS touted its similarity to Airborne supplements that claimed to do the same thing. Airborne last year settled similar charges.

The FTC says CVS had no evidence that the product could reduce the risk of catching colds.

The order bars CVS from making any similar claims about any of its branded products unless it has the scientific evidence to back it up.

Health and diet ad claims are key areas of FTC concern.