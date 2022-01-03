Curtis LeGeyt Takes Over at NAB

The Curtis LeGeyt era at the National Association of Broadcasters has begun, and it will include two new top aide positions.

Technically, it began Saturday, January 1, but the official announcement came Monday.

LeGeyt has been chief operating officer since 2020 and before that head of government relations.

LeGeyt follows the dozen-year run of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith, who will remain an advisor to the association.

Also: LeGeyt Preps NAB's Post-Pandemic Agenda

Michelle Lehman, executive VP of public affairs for NAB, will assume the newly created post of chief of staff under LeGeyt. Lesley Peña, who has been executive assistant to LeGeyt in his role as chief operating officer, will be deputy chief of staff, also a new position at NAB. Karen Wright, who has been LeGuyt's executive assistant, will continue in that role.

"The broadcasting community is extremely grateful to Gordon for his many years of service as an influential advocate for our industry,” said NAB Joint Board of Directors Chairman David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group. “We are excited to now have Curtis at the helm to guide the organization into its next chapter. He is a proven leader and skilled fighter on behalf of broadcasters, and we are thrilled to have him serve as our voice in Washington and around the world.”

LeGeyt has been with NAB since 2011. Before that he had been senior counsel to then Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).

The leadership team under LeGeyt is as follows, according to NAB:

Chris Brown, executive VP and managing director, Global Connections and Events

April Carty-Sipp, executive VP, Industry Affairs

Shawn Donilon, executive VP, Government Relations

Michelle Duke, chief diversity officer and president, NAB Leadership Foundation

Téa Gennaro, chief financial officer and executive VP, Finance and Administration

Rick Kaplan, chief legal officer and executive VP, Legal and Regulatory Affairs

Sue Keenom, senior VP, State, International and Board Relations

Michelle Lehman, executive VP, Public Affairs

Sam Matheny, chief technology officer and executive VP, Technology ■