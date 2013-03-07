Current TV's Gore Sued Over Al Jazeera Sale

Current TV and owner Al Gore have been sued in a California

Superior Court by media consultant John Terenzio, who claims it was his idea to

sell Current to Al Jazeera and create Al Jazeera America in order to secure

U.S. distribution.

In the suit, which alleges breach of an implied agreement

and unjust enrichment, Terenzio's attorneys say he was not compensated

following the sale, even though his pitch was based on the "mutual

understanding" that he would be compensated if Current were sold to Al

Jazeera Networks and would also help arrange the sale.

In early January, Currentagreed to be bought by Al Jazeera, which plans to convert it to the 24-hour

Al Jazeera America news network later this year.

Terenzio claims that it was his PowerPoint presentation that

was made to Al Gore by one of the Current investors.

Terenzio wants at least $5 million in compensation, with

interest; court costs; and whatever else the court wants to give him.

A Current spokesman had no comment on the suit.