Cuban Backs AT&T/DirecTV Merger

Mark Cuban has given the proposed AT&T/DirecTV deal a big thumbs up.

In a filing with the FCC earlier this month, Cuban, chairman of AXS TV and founder of HDnet, said that he expected the combined company would expand opportunities for his companies’ content on new platforms. DirecTV has been carrying HDnet for the past decade.

Cuban's companies also include the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, Magnolia Productions and 2929 Productions.

