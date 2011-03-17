CTIA/CEA Tell Congress to Proceed with Incentive Auction Authority

In what they bill as a historic pairing, the heads of

CTIA: The Wireless Association and the Consumer Electronics Association have

co-signed a letter to Congress taking aim at broadcasters.

It is the latest skirmish in a spectrum battle that

flared this week after FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said the FCC had enough

information about where spectrum was being used to know there was a shortage,

that cable and satellite operators were not hoarding it, and that it was time

for Congress to give the FCC authority to compensate broadcasters for the

spectrum the FCC wants to reclaim from them for wireless broadband.

In their letter, CEA President Gary Shapiro and CTIA

President Steve Largent said that broadcasters should look at themselves when

talking about warehousing spectrum. They argue that broadcasters have

significant unused spectrum in each market and that even when it is used,

broadcasters reach less than 10% of Americans.

They said broadcasters "conveniently overlook" those

points in a "frantic desire to obfuscate and delay" legislation creating

voluntary incentive auctions. They call on the leadership of the FCC oversight

committees to move ahead with incentive auction legislation.

It isn't that broadcasters don't want the government to

have the authority to compensate them, likely in the billions of dollars, for a

voluntary move by some off their spectrum. But they are concerned that the FCC's

idea of voluntary and their own might not be the same.

House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden

(R-Ore.) said Thursday that he would look into spectrum hoarding charges in a

spectrum hearing next month.

"It

is critically important for Congress to exercise appropriate oversight of the

FCC, and to investigate claims of spectrum warehousing, the adequacy of the

FCC's inventory, and spectrum efficiencies that could be realized through

improved performance of television receiving devices," said NAB in a statement.