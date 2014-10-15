CTIA: Strict Platform Parity Endangers Wireless Growth

CTIA: The Wireless Association president Meredith Attwell Baker delivered the opening remarks at a network neutrality event at the University of Pennsylvania entitled: "Should Wireless Technologies Be Regulated Differently?" Not surprisingly, her answer was an unqualified yes.

The FCC in 2010 did not apply the same open Internet rules to wireless discrimination that it did to wired, citing different network management challenges, though it promised to monitor the space and revisit that call if necessary. In the new rules, FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has signaled that the call is being revisited, saying that extending the rules to the burgeoning wireless broadband space is on the table.

Baker suggests the idea should instead be tabled.

