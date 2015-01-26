CTIA Spins Network Neutrality for Super Bowl Audience

CTIA: The Wireless Association has posted a YouTube video in advance of the Super Bowl arguing that the FCC can win the "big game" — that being a free and open Internet — by using Sec. 706 authority rather than Title II reclassification of Internet access service.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler is planning a Feb. 26 vote on new open Internet rules that are widely believed to be based on some variant of the Title II common-carrier regulations.

The CTIA's video features a hand-drawn illustration of what the organization has said would be the right play, and how the courts, Congress and the FCC itself have previously stopped short of reclassification.

