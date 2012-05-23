CTIA: President Should Stay Focused on Spectrum

CTIA: The Wireless Association said it was pleased the president

had acknowledged the rise of mobile device use in his memo

directing government agencies to make information more accessible to those

devices, but it used the opportunity to call on the government to free up more

bandwidth to handle all that information.

"CTIA and the wireless industry are pleased to see the president

recognizes that more Americans continue to rely on their mobile devices for

anytime and anywhere access, including the Internet," said CTIA president

Steve Largent in a statement. "At the same time, we hope the president and

his administration remain focused on getting more spectrum for the U.S.

wireless industry so our members may handle the significant data usage of

Americans now and in the future."

A centerpiece of that spectrum reclamation effort is FCC

reverse incentive auctions to compensate broadcasters for giving up bandwidth.

The president wants government agencies to use digital

technology to build a straight-line info highway to supplant the current

"labyrinth of information across different Government programs."

The White House chief information officer on Wednesday released

a game plan, a labyrinth of information across different government

programs," that gives departments and agencies a year to implement better

digital services, including mobile and Web-based technologies, and ones that

secure that information and protect its privacy."

By August, those departments and agencies must also have set

up a web site at a labyrinth of information across different government

programs to publicly report on their progress.

An FCC spokesperson was checking on whether the president's

memo applies to the commission, though it could be expected to honor the spirit

of the directive, as it did with the president's memorandum on regulatory

review.