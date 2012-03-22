CTIA Offers Own Timetable for FCC Auction Action

Wireless companies have proposed a timeline for

the FCC to reclaim and re-auction spectrum from broadcasters and governments

users to feed the country's voracious appetitive for spectrum.

To

feed those hungry hoards, CTIA The Wireless Association suggested in letters to

the relevant agencies, it will take "immediate action by the FCC and the

National Telecommunications and Information Administration ('NTIA') is needed in

partnership with stakeholders such as CTIA and its members, in the shadow of

the second anniversary of the National Broadband Plan." The plan, which

set a target date of freeing up 300 MHz of spectrum by 2015, was released March 17, 2010.

The

two-page list of dates,

part of what CTIA says is a blueprint for action, includes a rulemaking

proposal on forward incentive auctions by May 2012 and an order by March 26, 2013.

CTIA

wants the first auction -- in which broadcasters offer up spectrum and the FCC

chooses the lowest bidder -- to be completed by Jan. 7, 2014, and the second

auction, in which that reclaimed spectrum is sold to the highest bidder, to be

completed by Oct. 14, 2014.

CTIA

concedes they are aggressive targets, but says an accelerated timetable is

necessary. It also wants the FCC to publish a schedule and deadlines similar to

that offered up by CTIA.

The

National Association of Broadcasters suggested that CTIA had left out one red

letter date. "Conveniently, CTIA left off its FCC list of proposed timetables

the most important of all," said NAB spokesman Dennis

Wharton, "a deadline for a complete inventory of warehoused spectrum being

hoarded by CTIA members."

FCC

Wireless Bureau chief Rick Kaplan said last week that coming up with the rules

of the road for spectrum reclamation and re-auction and station repacking would

be a complex and difficult task. A source said the FCC will likely hold

workshops on various issues including repacking and interference before coming

up with its own blueprint.