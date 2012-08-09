CTIA Launches Responsible Wireless Campaign
Wireless companies have launched a campaign to help parents
better educate themselves about tools for helping their kids use wireless
broadband responsibly.
The Growing Wireless campaign will include information on
cyberbullying, sexting and privacy, and comes as Washington has put a greater
focus on mobile apps and the Federal Trade Commission is recommending
tightening children's online protection rules.
The campaign will include an overview of CTIA's mobile app
rating system.
"The wireless world increases opportunities for our
children to connect and learn, but also increases their exposure to bullies,
identity thieves, predators and other threats," said National Association
of Attorneys General president Doug Gansler of the campaign, according to CTIA.
"We are pleased that the CTIA is taking steps to provide parents with
information about these online risks and practical tools to help them empower
their children to navigate the wireless world safely and responsibly."
More information is available at www.GrowingWireless.com.
