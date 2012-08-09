CTIA Launches Responsible Wireless Campaign

Wireless companies have launched a campaign to help parents

better educate themselves about tools for helping their kids use wireless

broadband responsibly.

The Growing Wireless campaign will include information on

cyberbullying, sexting and privacy, and comes as Washington has put a greater

focus on mobile apps and the Federal Trade Commission is recommending

tightening children's online protection rules.

The campaign will include an overview of CTIA's mobile app

rating system.

"The wireless world increases opportunities for our

children to connect and learn, but also increases their exposure to bullies,

identity thieves, predators and other threats," said National Association

of Attorneys General president Doug Gansler of the campaign, according to CTIA.

"We are pleased that the CTIA is taking steps to provide parents with

information about these online risks and practical tools to help them empower

their children to navigate the wireless world safely and responsibly."

More information is available at www.GrowingWireless.com.