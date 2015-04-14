CTIA Files Suit Against Title II

As promised, CTIA: The Wireless Association filed a lawsuit Tuesday, one day after the FCC's Open Internet order was published in the Federal Register.

“With today’s filing, CTIA seeks to protect the competitive mobile marketplace that thrived under a deregulatory framework for decades," said CTIA chairman Ron Smith (Bluegrass Cellular). "The FCC’s new Internet rules are full service regulations that will harm mobile consumers and providers across the country, as well as our nation's wireless future.”

Those rules reclassify ISPs under Title II telecom regs, and apply Open Internet no-blocking or prioritization rules to wireless broadband for the first time.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.