CTIA: FCC NetRegs Won't Boost Jobs or Economy

Top cell telephone industry lobbyist Steve Largent says the

FCC's new network neutrality regulations won't boost the economy, increase jobs

or investment, weren't necessary and were essentially the lesser of two evils.

That was the thrust of his response to House Energy &

Commerce Republican leaders in response to questions on his view of the FCC's

Dec. 21 decision to expand and codify its network openness guidelines.

That followed the committee's Feb. 16 oversight hearing on

the rules with the five FCC commissioners--only the three Democratic

commissioners voted for the rules.

Largent, president of CTIA: The Wireless Association, said

he did not believed the rules were necessary. But asked whether it was equitable

that the regs apply to wireless but not to web companies, he refused to

argue for regulating them. "CTIA does not believe that there need to be

rules applied to the wireless industry," he said, "nor have we sought

to impose regulation of this sort on others who are part of the broadband

ecosystem."

Asked whether he supported the FCC's order, of whether it

was "just better than the FCC's other proposals, eh said that it was not

necessary but, "we certainly view it as preferable to the Title II regulation

advanced by some parties.

Actually, Largent would likely have preferred one of the

FCC's options. In its proposal of a modified Title II regime, the FCC also

offered the options of doing nothing and imposing full Title II regs.