CTIA: FCC Has No Roving Mandate to Protect Info Stored on Mobile Devices

The FCC may not have applied nondiscrimination rule to

wireless broadband, but carriers don't want the FCC to start using the issue of

wireless privacy to regulate the management of their networks.

In comments to the FCC Friday, CTIA: The Wireless

Association said that "the Commission lacks statutory authority to

regulate carriers' use of tools to diagnose and troubleshoot network problems

in order to improve the provision of service to subscribers."

CTIA made it clear it wanted the FCC to steer clear of that

space.

And while the FCC does regulate the use and protection of

CPNI (customer proprietary network information) on both cable and phone

networks, which is defined as "information that relates to the quantity,

technical configuration, type, destination, location, and amount of use of a

telecommunications service," data storage on mobile devices does not fit

in that category.

"The FCC does not have a â€˜roving mandate' to safeguard

the privacy of text messages, pictures or emails on wireless devices, says

CTIA. Instead, the group points to the Obama Administration's proposed

voluntary privacy Bill of Rights as a better way to address the issue through

industry action.

Last week, the Commerce Department's National

Telecommunications and Information Administration hosted its first stakeholder

meeting enforcing that bill of rights, with a representative of CTIA member

AT&T weighing in to pitch self-regulation.

"NTIA is already considering these privacy issues as

part of a broader, ongoing multi-stakeholder process that involves the wireless

industry," said CTIA in its comments, referencing that stakeholder

meeting. "The Commission should not attempt to get out ahead of this

process."

The FCC in May sought comment on how and whether it should

protect the privacy and security of info stored on mobile devices, which, with

the addition of tablets, have morphed from cellphones into the primary vehicle

for accessing the Internet.

"The devices consumers use to access mobile wireless

networks have become more sophisticated and powerful, and their expanded

capabilities have at times been used by wireless providers to collect

information about particular customers' use of the network -- sometimes, it appears,

without informing the customer," the FCC said in seeking comment.

"Service providers' collection and use of this information may be a

legitimate and effective way to improve the quality of wireless services. At

the same time, the collection, transmission, and storage of this

customer-specific network information raise new privacy and security

concerns."

That notice came after numerous stories Google and Facebook

and others collecting and/or sharing info, as well as apps that track and

collect without the users' knowledge.

But CTIA points out that the issues have been with websites

and third-party info collectors rather than carriers.

"Due to the openness of the Internet, today's privacy

risks originate from the acts and omissions of entities independent of the

carrier-customer relationship. Indeed, consumers use a variety of applications

and other third-party software to store personal data on their mobile devices,

providing many other players in the wireless ecosystem with the ability to

access this information," says CTIA. "Wireless carriers have no

control over these third parties and are unable to restrict their access to

consumer information residing on a mobile device."