CTIA: Don't Apply Wired Net Rules to Us

The mobile wireless industry is clearly feeling the heat from net neutrality fans pushing the FCC to extend anti-blocking and anti-discrimination rules to mobile wireless.

In a letter to Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee, CTIA: The Wireless Association president Meredith Attwell Baker urged him to urge the FCC to retain the 2010 open Internet order's "mobile specific" approach to regs given the "unique engineering, competitive and legal conditions" of 4G LTE, rather than a one-size-fits both wired and wireless approach.

Recognizing the different network management challenges of wireless, the FCC did not apply those regs, but did apply transparency in disclosure of network management, and left open the possibility to revisit the decision not to apply the others, a revisit opportunity that has now presented itself in the form of the new rulemaking proceeding.

