CTIA: Data Traffic More Than Doubled in 2015

In the U.S., 9.6 trillion megabytes of wireless data were used in 2015, more than twice the amount used in 2014 (4.1 trillion) and three times the 2013 figure of 3.2 trillion.

That is according to CTIA's latest annual survey, which was released Monday.

Wireless carriers, and wired for that matter, have argued that the FCC's decision to reclassify ISPs under Title II common carrier rules has discouraged investment, and according to the study, investment was down a tad—from $32 billion to $31.8 billion.

Phone cord-cutters have exploded over the last decade, going from 8.5% wireless-only households in 2005 to 48.3% in 2015.

Other top takeaways:

Wireless subs increased 6.3%, from 355.4 million in 2014 to 377.9 million in 2015.

More than 2.1 trillion texts were sent, or more than four million per minute.

Annual revenue was up by $4.1 billion, from $187.8 billion to $191.9 billion.

The survey is voluntary, but the response rate was from companies serving 97% of all estimated wireless connections.