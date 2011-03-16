CTIA: Country Can't Wait For Spectrum Use Inventory

A bit of a dust-up over

spectrum was brewing on the one-year anniversary of the release of the national

broadband plan that proposed reclaiming 120 MHz of broadcast spectrum as

part of a nod to the importance of freeing up spectrum for wireless broadband.

Taking FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowksi's back, the CTIA: The Wireless Association said yesterday

that the country can't wait for a spectrum demand study or inventory before

starting to reclaim broadcast spectrum.

CTIA was responding

to Genachowski's speech at a mobile spectrum forum in Washington

Wednesday, in which he said the FCC had learned enough to know it needed

congressional authority to pay broadcaster to exit spectrum, and to the

National Association of Broadcasters' reaction that they wanted to see some

proof that spectrum was not being hoarded by some current licenseholders.

"NAB has once again

endeavored to search for any hint of outlier instances where spectrum allegedly

is not being put to productive use - a point that has been consistently refuted

by the facts," said CTIA President Steve Largent. "At times, they

have called for either an independent review of spectrum demand, or that an

inventory is pursued before moving forward with a reallocation of any broadcast

spectrum. These are odd requests coming from an organization that

purports to support voluntary incentive auctions. We, as a country, cannot

afford to wait...it is integral to our technology future to move forward with

reallocation of spectrum."

The chairman had said

that there was a difference between sitting on spectrum and not having built it

out yet. But while Genachowski talked of a multiplatform future for

broadcasters, Largent had a different message: "The airwaves are a

finite resource and America cannot afford to have an industry whose viewership

is declining stand in the way of our ability to meet businesses' and consumers'

demand for all that the mobile Internet makes possible."