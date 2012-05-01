CTIA-Commissioned Study Touts Wireless as Essential Spectrum Engine

CTIA: The Wireless Association continued to push for more

spectrum Tuesday with a report commissioned from Recon Analytics that

positioned the wireless industry as the "essential engine of U.S. economic

growth."

CTIA has long been urging the FCC to take spectrum back from

broadcasters and put it to what they say is the higher, better use of wireless

broadband, while broadcasters say their one-to-many delivery system is more

efficient and that their local news and programming for an over-the-air only

viewership of often diverse, elderly and low-income populations is in the

public's best interest.

According to the report, the wireless industry boosts GDP

and employment, builds government revenue and improves U.S. productivity with

every incremental increase in spectrum available to handle the boom in apps.

Specifically, it said that the industry contributed $146.2

billion to U.S. GDP; supported 3.8 million jobs, many at higher than average

wages; and accounted for $88.6 billion in income taxes.

The White House has set a target of freeing up 500 MHz of

spectrum over the next 10 years, including 120 MHz from broadcasters, though

that is looking like a long shot given protections in incentive auction

legislation for Canadian and Mexican border stations.

That 500 MHz, says the report, would translate to a $166

billion increase GDP, "at least" 350,000 jobs, and $23.4 billion in

government revenue.