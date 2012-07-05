CTIA Calls FM Chip Emergency Communications Claims 'Silly'

Wireless operators say broadcasters' suggestion that last

week's devastating East Coast storms provided evidence of the need to activate

FM chips in cellphones was "just silly."

The National Association of Broadcasters had argued that its

members had filled an emergency communications void.

"While unseemly, it is unfortunately typical of NAB to

shamelessly attempt to use natural disasters and the misfortune of others to

advance their public policy agenda," said CTIA VP of government affairs

Jot Carpenter in a statement.

"NAB can claim 'consumer demand' all it wants,"

said Carpenter, "but a recent survey by two of America's most respected

polling firms suggests otherwise, finding next to no support across any

demographic group for adding FM capability to cellphones. The reality is that,

according to the government's own data, there are already nearly 900 million

radios in America. The idea that an FM chip mandate would make it easier for

Americans to access the radio is just silly."

NAB has been insisting it is not calling for a mandate, but

has asked Congress to consider the importance of radio-enabled phones when it

thinks about the future of audio, as it did in a House Communications Subcommittee

Hearing last month.