CTIA Agrees With FCC on Transparency in Early Termination Fees

Reaction was swift to the FCC's announcement it had sent

letters to some top wireless carriers and Google seeking information on early

termination fees (Google's has an equipment recovery fee connected with the

Nexus One handset it offers customers agreeing to a two-year contract with

T-Mobile).

CTIA, the wireless association, said it agreed with the FCC

that transparency and disclosure were keys, as was understanding what was in

contracts. The FCC said the letters were the first initiative of a consumer

tasks force it launched with a mandate of, among other things, making sure

those consumers were aware of the terms and conditions of various

telecommunications services, including broadband and wireless telephony.

"While we understand that the FCC's Consumer Task Force

is only looking into the issue of early termination fees," the association

said, "we hope that there is a recognition by the FCC that these fees are

part of the rate and rate structure that allows wireless carriers to, among other

things, subsidize phone purchases. Additionally, consumers of all of the

carriers that received letters from the FCC have multiple options when it comes

to choosing plans and devices without early termination fees. About 20% of

Americans have chosen a prepaid plan without a contract. It is also important

to note that consumers can avoid ETFs by completing the contract terms."

In its letter, the FCC said it did recognize that there may

be various scenarios under which those fees would be collected.

The letters were seen as a sign of increased FCC interest in

the issue by a number of consumer advocacy groups critical of the fees.

Calling the letters a "probe," Media Access

Project said it was a good first step, but that the FCC "must take

decisive action based upon the responses it receives. In short, the FCC should

be prepared to propose new rules when the answers it gets back demonstrate that

high ETFs are both a symptom of a failed market and a contributing factor to

that market failure."

Free Press Policy Counsel Chris Riley echoed that call for

action in a statement. "Excessive and poorly disclosed early termination

fees are a symptom of the dire need for FCC intervention in a broken

market," he said. "The state

of consumer disclosure must be improved for there to be any hope of meaningful

competition in the wireless industry."

Consumers Union Policy Analyst Joel Kelsey said it was time

to begin adding tough questions. "We look forward to the next several

steps the FCC takes to protect wireless consumers from abusive practices."