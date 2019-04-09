CTAM Names New Communications Exec

Ryan Powers, formerly VP, communications, marketing and membership, for the National Council for Behavioral Health, has been named senior VP, communications and marketing for CTAM.

He succeeds Anne Cowan, who is retiring later this month.

Powers' resume also includes United Way, JP Morgan Chase & Co., and Fannie Mae

"Ryan is a highly respected, experienced communications and marketing executive with the vision and talent to serve our members’ changing needs,” said CTAM President Vicki Lins in a statement. “His functional expertise will reinforce CTAM’s ability to bring industry players together to solve business challenges and apply proven marcom approaches to achieve greater collective impact.”