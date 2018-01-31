CTA Ups Foster

The Consumer Technology Association has named VP of marketing Jean Foster to the newly created post of senior VP, marketing and communications.

CTA represents over 2,220 companies in the consumer tech industry.

"Jean has made great progress in transforming CTA's Marketing Department into a digital-focused and data-driven organization," said CTA President Gary Shapiro. "[G]iven her extensive experience leading integrated marketing and communications teams in the past, I know our CTA teams will enjoy an even greater level of synergy and success across all our marketing and communications initiatives."

Before joining CTA in 2016, Foster was chief marketing officer of digital health startup, Ostendio. Before that she was VP with Neustar and head of marketing for British Telecom in North America. Her resume also includes GE and VeriSign.