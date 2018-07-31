CTA: Tech Revenue Jumps, But Tariffs Could Kneecap Sales

The Consumer Technology Association has released its year-end sales figures, and wants to point out some technology categories -- more than $15 billion worth -- that are going gangbusters but are either under threat from President Trump's tariffs or already subject to them in his first round of levies.

For example, "wearables" revenue was $6.4 billion, up 10% year-over-year, while smart home devices were up 36% to $4.6 billion, according to the CTA's report. Smart speakers revenue is up 64% to $3.2 billion, wireless earbud revenue is up 41% to $1.1 billion, and home WiFi equipment is up a whopping 103% to $1 billion.

The Trump Administration is levying tariffs on Chinese technology, among other products, in an effort to force China to remove tariffs on U.S. goods.

The CTA opposes the move. It told the U.S. Trade Representative that trade wars have no winners, saying tech tariffs would put consumers "at risk" of price increases, disproportionately "fall" on the poor and elderly, "harm" industries the president is trying to protect, and "destroy" jobs.

Among the items affected by tariffs are antennas, integrated circuits, diodes, connectors for optical fibers, switches, amplifiers and conductors.