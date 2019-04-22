CTA Names Digital Patriots

Reps. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) and Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) have been named the Consumer Technology Association's Digital Patriots for 2019.

The award, which will be given out April 30 at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, are given to elected officials who "champion policies vital to innovation in consumer technology."

Walden, who is the ranking member on the House Energy & Commerce Committee and former chairman, was cited for helping smooth the digital TV transition and fighting hard for the Permanent Internet Tax Freedom Act ban on local and state taxes on internet access, as well as for his work on the RAY BAUMS Act, the first FCC reauthorization bill in 28 years. It was named after the late Energy & Commerce staff director and longtime Walden friend and colleague, who died last year.

Murphy, a member of the House Ways & Means Committee, was saluted for being a proponent of "smart trade policy," which for CTA means opposing tariffs that can hurt small businesses and consumers. She is also a leader of the Blue Dog Coalition (caucus), which comprises moderate, fiscally "pragmatic" Democrats strong on national defense.

"Reps. Walden and Murphy fight for smart, pro-growth policies that make America the world's innovation leader," said CTA president Gary Shapiro. "They know that technology drives economic growth. For every job created in the consumer tech sector, close to three jobs are supported throughout the rest of our economy."