CTA Congratulates Pro-Immigration Candidate Macron

The Consumer Technology Association was celebrating the victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election Sunday, particularly his tech- and immigration friendliness.

CTA is a big fan of immigration policies that allow for the entry of skilled tech workers.

""In addition to recognizing the economic value of immigration and trade and how they drive a global economy, President-elect Macron understands the basic principles of innovation," said CTA President Gary Shapiro. "France has long embraced the power of technology to change our lives for the better and deliver myriad economic benefits. Now, the nation will have a president who supports and enables that power and potential," he said.

Macron has been a visitor to CTA's CES annual trade show, Shapiro pointed out, saying he expected France's presence at the show to increase under Macron.

According to reports, Macron beat his far right, immigration-unfriendly opponent, Marie La Pen, by an almost-two-to-one margin.

"We congratulate President-elect Macron and the people of France on their successful presidential election," said White House press secretary Sean Spicer, though La Pen's immigration stance aligned more with President Trump. "We look forward to working with the new President and continuing our close cooperation with the French government."