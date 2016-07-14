CTA to Candidates: Show Us Your Tech Policy

With presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on the record with a detailed tech and communications policy agenda, the Consumer Technology Association called on the other presumptive nominees to follow suit.

CTA president Gary Shapiro likes what he saw in the Clinton agenda, saying: "I am encouraged not only with the range of the issues she covered but an implicit awareness that our national strategy and economy require encouraging innovation through smart government strategy and free market principles."

But he didn't like that he had not seen anything from either Republican Donald Trump or Libertarian Gary Johnson.

"Where do they differ from Secretary Clinton? Where is there common ground? Do they have any plans at all on spectrum, investment, broadband, training and education, and competitiveness? If so, when will their plans be released?" he asked in calling for them to unveil their tech platforms.