Cruz: Keep Unelected Bureaucrats' Hands Off Internet

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has posted a YouTube video explaining why internet service providers should not be regulated under Title II.

In the video, of a speech on the issue in Austin, Texas, last week, Cruz says that smart phones should be outside of Title II, and uses a black rotary phone and cell phone to illustrate the difference between calcified public utility regulations and the innovation start-ups and entrepreneurs.

He said the simple message is: "Don't mess with the Internet."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.