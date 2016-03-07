Cruz Accuses Media of Sitting on Negative Trump Stories

GOP presidential candidate Ted Cruz attacked the media on CBS' Face the Nation Sunday, saying they are sitting on exposés about Trump because they know Hillary Clinton can beat him in the general election.

Cruz has been a frequent and vocal critic of the "liberal" media.

Cruz told CBS that a number of media outlets have "this great exposé" on various aspects of Trump's business dealings or past, but have said: "You know what, we're going to hold it for June or July." He would not identify the reporters, saying he did not want to "out" media outlets, then added, "but I can tell you, there is so much out there."

"One of the reasons the media wants Donald Trump to be the nominee is because the media knows Donald can't win the general, that Hillary would wallop him."

He said all the attacks on Trump the media is not talking about now "you better believe that come September, October, November if he were the nominee, every day on the nightly news they would be taking Donald apart."

Cruz says the media has also helped Trump by giving him hundreds of millions of dollars of free advertising—though arguably that would be working against their financial interest since it has allowed him to spend much less on TV advertising than other candidates.

He said that "massive in-kind contribution from the media" has helped create the Trump phenomenon.