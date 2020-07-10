Crown Media Pours Holiday Cheer With Hallmark Wines

Crown Media Family Networks is offering more holiday cheer with the introduction of Hallmark Channel wines.

Working with the company Wines That Rock, Hallmark is offering two varietals: Jingle, described as a rich, full-bodied premium Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of cherry, dark chocolate and a hint of holiday spice, and Joy, a crisp Sauvignon Blanc featuring notes of tropical fruits, white peach and ripe pineapple.

“Over the last ten years, ’Countdown to Christmas’ has evolved into something more than a collection of holiday movies, it has become a seasonal lifestyle experience,” said Danielle Mullin, senior VP, marketing, Crown Media Family Networks. “Featuring two exclusive varietals that can be found nowhere else, our Hallmark Channel Wines collection is an exciting new extension of our brand and is designed to enhance our viewers’ enjoyment of the holidays – whether as an accompaniment to our signature movies, an offering at family gatherings, or a unique gift for Hallmark Channel fans.”

Hallmark Channel Wines will be promoted on-air, across social media and digital platforms, and on the network’s daily, two-hour lifestyle show, Home & Family.

The limited-edition wines are available for pre-order at hallmarkchannelwines.com . There are two packs, four packs, six packs and a 12-bottle case. All will be shipped in time for the launch of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas programming extravaganza.

“Hallmark Channel has inspired our winemaking team to create a delicious holiday themed collection that embodies Hallmark Channel’s passion for celebration. We thoroughly enjoyed bringing these wines to life. This unique Hallmark Channel Wine Collection really delivers on taste, value and most importantly – some holiday cheer” said Wines That Rock winemaker Andrew Nelson.