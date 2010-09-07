Crowell Opens Consulting Firm
Colin Crowell, former senior counselor to FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski, has opened his own Washington-based consulting firm, Crowell
Strategies, according to an e-mail to colleagues.
Crowell is a former staffer to Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and to the
Telecom Subcommittee when Markey chaired it. He was the lead staffer in coming
up with the FCC's broadband plan requirement, which Markey made part of the
stimulus bill.
"After twenty-two years in public service, it's time for me
to explore other professional opportunities," Crowell said last May when
he announced his departure.
Crowell will consult on public policy, government relations and
strategic communications.
