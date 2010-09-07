Crowell Opens Consulting Firm

Colin Crowell, former senior counselor to FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski, has opened his own Washington-based consulting firm, Crowell

Strategies, according to an e-mail to colleagues.

Crowell is a former staffer to Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and to the

Telecom Subcommittee when Markey chaired it. He was the lead staffer in coming

up with the FCC's broadband plan requirement, which Markey made part of the

stimulus bill.

"After twenty-two years in public service, it's time for me

to explore other professional opportunities," Crowell said last May when

he announced his departure.

Crowell will consult on public policy, government relations and

strategic communications.