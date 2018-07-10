Crowd Forms Around Petition to Delay Sinclair Decision

The National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians (NABET-CWA), NTCA—The Rural Broadband Association, Newsmax and others have joined in the request that the FCC delay a decision on the Sinclair-Tribune deal until a federal appeals courts has weighed in on the FCC's decision to restore the UHF discount.

That discount means a TV station group only has to count 50% of its UHF TV stations' audience toward the 39% national audience reach cap.

Related: Sinclair: Tribune Deal Does Not Violate FCC Rules

It was that decision that paved the way for the deal, which would otherwise have far exceeded the 39% reach. Public Knowledge and Common Cause two weeks ago petitioned the FCC to hold that decision in abeyance until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has rendered its decision.

The D.C. court could render a decision at any time; it usually releases those decisions on Tuesday and Friday mornings.Also joining in the call for delay were the National Hispanic Media Coalition, Ride Television, Cinemoi, the United Church of Christ, and the Sports Fans Coalition.