Cross-Ownership Study: Impact on Minority/Female Ownership 'Probably Negligible'

"It appears from this study that cross-media interests'

impact on minority and women broadcast ownership is not sufficiently material

to be a material justification for tightening or retaining the [cross-ownership]

rules."

That was the conclusion of the Minority Media and

Telecommunications Council and BIA/Kelsey study submitted to acting FCC chairwoman

Mignon Clyburn and the other FCC commissioners Thursday morning, according to a

copy of the study made available to B&C/Multichannel News. Clyburn was

instrumental in getting the FCC to agree to further explore the impact of its

rules on diverse populations. Clyburnpraised the proposed study when MMTC offered it up, saying it "could

shed greater light on any potential harms that may result from increased media

consolidation."

"The results of this study, while not dispositive, do

provide evidence that the impact of cross-media ownership on minority and women

broadcast ownership is probably negligible," said BIA/Kelsey.

One reason they were not dispositive was that the survey was

based on only 14 respondents (representing 31 stations) in markets with grandfathered

cross-ownership combos and with stations owned by minorities and/or women.

BIA/Kelsey conceded more responses would have been preferable, but argued that

it was never meant to be a comprehensive, random sample survey of all

cross-media combos in markets with minority and women owners. It said the

answers it did get were "sufficiently compelling and unambiguous" to

support its conclusion of, essentially, no harm, no foul.

But there were caveats.

MMTC president David Honig pointed out in a letter to the

FCC that there was one market in which all the respondents mentioned

cross-media interests as having a competitive impact. That came in a medium

market with a combination of the only daily newspaper, a full-power TV station

and radio stations.

"We interpret this finding as an indication that an

especially extensive cross-media combination, although lawful under the rules,

could materially inhibit 'singleton station' operations in the advertising

marketplace," he said. "Inasmuch as minority owned stations are more

likely than others to be singleton stations, we recommend that the Commission

be alert to the possibility that a cross-media combination, with strong

newspaper, television and radio outlets in a medium (or small) market, can have

sufficient market power to operate as a material detriment to minority and

women ownership."

A second caveat was that the study only looked at the impact

of cross-ownership on diverse ownership.

So, "there may be sound justifications relating to

overall viewpoint diversity, localism, or competition for why the

cross-ownership rules should or should not be changed," said Honig. He also

said that if the FCC did want to use the study to render a decision on the

rules, it should put the results out for public comment.

Free Press, whichhas already complained that "a study endorsed by the broadcast and

newspaper lobbies, and carried out by an analyst who has on several occasions

expressed support for weakening the very rules he seeks now to evaluate, cannot

be substituted for independent research and agency action."

Echoed that sentiment after seeing the result.

"MMTC based its conclusions on an opinion survey of existing media owners,"

said Free Press Policy Director Matt Wood. "This qualitative approach might have yielded some interesting anecdotes, but it's not a substitute for real analysis of likely outcomes from the disastrous rule changes pushed by former Chairman [Julius] Genachowski. We'll review the survey, and take part if and when the FCC seeks comment on it. But there's nothing surprising about the fact that MMTC - a group on the record as supporting more media consolidation - would design and produce a survey claiming that no harm results from consolidation."

On Feb. 26, then-chairman Julius Genachowski agreedto hold up on a vote on his proposed media ownership revisions -- tweaking

the ban on radio/newspaper cross-ownership to allow for at least the greater

possibility of TV/newspaper cross-ownerships in larger markets and lifting the

radio/newspaper cross-ownership ban -- until the MMTC and BIA/Kelsey study was

complete.

Thatwas after minority groups and others complained that the FCC had not gauged

the impact of its proposed loosening of the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership

rules.

The FCC is already years behind on its 2010

quadrennial media ownership rule review, thanks in part to court challenges

that tied up a previous, similar, rule change proposal by Republican chairman

Kevin Martin.