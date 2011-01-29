Critics Tell FCC To Watch New Comcast-Controlled NBCU

The ink was hardly dry on the Comcast/NBCU deal Saturday

when critics filed a letter

with the FCC promising to keep a close eye on the new company and asking

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski to do the same.

They echoed the same concerns they expressed in numerous filings over the

course of the past year.

"The Comcast-NBC merger is the new face of media

consolidation," they wrote. "As organizations representing hundreds

of thousands of diverse, local citizens around the country, we are pledging

today to be vigorous watchdogs, monitoring this newly merged media giant, and

consistent advocates for the public interest. We ask you to make the same

pledge."

Groups signing on to the letter included Free Press. Media

Access Project, Common Cause and the Writers Guild of American East.

Comcast has made its own pledge to keep an eye on the new

company, volunteering to name an ombudsman to oversee compliance with FCC

conditions and its own pledges and side deals with independent producers and

minority groups.