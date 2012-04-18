Critics Slam Verizon Spectrum Plans

Critics of Verizon's planned purchase of cable

operator spectrum were quick to jump on the company's announcement Wednesday

that it was putting the 700 MHz spectrum it got in an FCC auction on the block

contingent on the approval of the purchase of AWS spectrum from SpectrumCo.

"Until

today's announcement, Verizon denied that it was hoarding spectrum," said

Free Press Research Director Derek Turner in a statement. "This sale

demonstrates that Verizon has in fact warehoused spectrum and the company will

likely profit handsomely from this spectrum speculation strategy. Verizon does

not need cable's spectrum. Verizon already controls large swaths of unused

beachfront airwaves that it could use to meet future demand. Allowing Verizon

to foreclose future wireless competition by gobbling up the valuable airwaves

currently held by its cable competitors is clearly not in the public

interest."

Public

Knowledge saw the announcement as a way to grease the skids for government

approval.

"Verizon

is trying to use the mere offer of a spectrum sale tempt the FCC and the

Justice Department into approving the deal with the cable companies," said

PK legal director Harold Feld. "and the agencies should resist the

temptation. Recent history of such spectrum sell-offs shows that when Verizon

and AT&T sell off spectrum, it's Verizon who buys AT&T's, and vice

versa. Having AT&T buy Verizon spectrum in this instance would do nothing

to help consumers."

A

Verizon official, speaking on background, called the charges baseless.

"Verizon

Wireless isn't trying to make some larger political point, as Public Knowledge

and Free Press suggest," he told B&C/Multi. "If the FCC approves

our pending purchase of spectrum, we will have other spectrum to sell. We

are simply making that known and beginning the process for selling it. It's

that simple."

He said the company's spectrum plans are a case of building ahead of

demand. "Verizon purchased these licenses in 2008 to have available

spectrum to meet customers' increasing demand for wireless services," he

said. "In 2008, we also purchased the 700 MHz upper C block spectrum,

which we're using robustly today to build out our 4G LTE network. Given the

tremendous capabilities inherent in our 4G LTE network, we are focusing on what

we believe to be the right mix of spectrum assets needed for us to expand that

network, which includes AWS