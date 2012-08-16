Critics Slam SpectrumCo Deal Approval

While the cable industry was patting itself on the back

after receiving federal

antitrust approval of its $3.9 billion wireless spectrum sale to Verizon

Wireless, some public policy groups criticized the deal -- and the conditions

agreed to by both parties -- as not serving consumer interests.

In a statement, Public Knowledge president and CEO Gigi Sohn

said the agreement conceded that U.S. broadband competition policy has failed.

"The proposed conditions on this transaction attempt to

alleviate some of the harms that will arise from a lack of competition, and

policymakers deserve credit for trying to make the best of a bad deal,"

Sohn said in a statement. "However, it is not enough for the

anti-competitive cross-selling agreement to be limited in time or scope--it

should not happen at all. Similarly, the proposed conditions that attempt to

diminish the anticompetitive impact of Verizon and the cable companies' Joint

Operating Entity do not hide the fact that the JOE is a vehicle that empowers

former competitors to suppress new rivals. When and if Verizon and the cable companies

seek permission to continue the JOE in four years the FCC and DoJ must

seriously examine how the companies have used the JOE to stifle

competition."

