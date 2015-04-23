Critics Celebrate Anticipated Comcast/TWC Deal Withdrawal

Comcast was not commenting at press time on reports that it was pulling the plug on its Time Warner Cable merger proposal, but critics of the deal certainly were.

The celebrations for the potential fall of the deal were already beginning.

"Comcast's withdrawal of its proposed merger with Time Warner Cable would be spectacularly good news for consumers concerned about the spiraling costs of cable and broadband and for millions of citizens who want nothing more to do with gatekeeping and consolidation in the communications ecosystem on which our democracy depends," said former FCC chairman Michael Copps, who is now special advisor to Common Cause's Media and Democracy Reform Initiative.

