CREW Sues IRS Over Dark Money

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW)

has filed a lawsuit against the IRS, saying its inaction has allowed 501(c)(4)

groups (tax-exempt nonprofits) to spend hundreds of millions on attack ads and

other activity, even though it says a federal law bars them from political

activity.

Unlike PACs, the 501(c)(4) groups do not have to identify

their donors.

CREW is complaining that while federal law states that

501(c)(4) groups must operate "exclusively for purposes beneficial to the

community as a whole," IRS regs have interpreted that to mean that groups

"primarily" engaged in activities that promote public welfare

qualify. That means, says CREW, that some groups can spend up to 49% of their

funds on political activities.

The suit claims that "primarily" does not square

with the law's requirement of "exclusively." It wants to prevent

501(c)(4) from engaging in political activity, thus cutting off an avenue for

corporations and others to funnel so-called "dark money" into attack

ads through the nonprofits.

The lawsuit, however, alleges the IRS regulation is invalid

because "exclusively" and "primarily" are not synonymous and wants 501(c)(4)

groups barred from engaging in political activities.